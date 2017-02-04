FRESNO COUNTY

Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota

Investigators were alerted to a body alongside the bank of the river across from Jack's Resort near Whitesbridge Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday just south of Mendota.

Investigators were alerted to a body alongside the bank of the river across from Jack's Resort near Whitesbridge Avenue. Deputies say the body had been there a few days before being discovered by a fisherman.

Because the area is closed off, deputies are hopeful they can pull tire tracks from a dirt road to get a suspect vehicle.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.
FRESNO COUNTY
NEWS
