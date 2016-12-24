Authorities searching for suspect after man shot dead in Goshen

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Goshen.Just after midnight Saturday, deputies were called to a home near Road 71 and Woodbine Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Travis Bradshaw dead from multiple gunshot wounds.After speaking to witnesses, investigators identified Theoatis Reed as the primary suspect in the case.He is considered armed and dangerous. Any tips into his whereabouts should be reported to the Tulare County's Sheriff's Department.