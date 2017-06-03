FRESNO

Auto shop catches fire in East-Central Fresno

Firefighters managed to put out the fire fairly quickly but ran into a few difficulties because of the shop's equipment. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire in east-central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. at an auto body shop at Sunnyside and Clinton Avenues. Firefighters managed to put out the fire fairly quickly but ran into a few difficulties.

Because the building was made of metal, it began to melt. Firefighters were unaware of any equipment inside the shop that could pose a safety threat, so they took precautions.

No one was injured in the blaze.
