CALIFORNIA

Bought milk since 2003? California among 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
EMBED </>More News Videos

If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you bought milk or any dairy products in the last 14 years, you may be eligible to get money back.

California is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. They settled the case for $52 million after being accused of price-fixing.

To be part of the settlement, you will need to have bought a milk product at a grocery store or other retailer. Then, you can fill out a form before the end of this month in order to be eligible.

How much money would you get back? Estimates suggest those qualified can receive up to $70.

To register, click here.
Related Topics:
newscalifornialawsuitfood
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
Fresno County remains in extreme drought despite recent storms
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
More california
NEWS
American Among 5 Dead in Mexico Nightclub Shooting
8 Shot, Including 11-Year-Old, Amid MLK Celebration in Miami: Police
Backlash After City Calls MLK Day 'Great Americans Day'
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
More News
Top Stories
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Thousands march through Downtown Fresno in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
Fresno police launch new crackdown on shootings across the city
Fresno County remains in extreme drought despite recent storms
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Arrested in San Francisco
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
Show More
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
Merced County mounted patrol heads to Washington DC for inauguration
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 01/16/17
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
Fresno police launch new crackdown on shootings across the city
More Video