NEWS

Boy flies off slide at Bay Area water park on opening day

EMBED </>More Videos

A 10-year-old boy was thrown from a water park slide on the water park's opening day in Dublin Saturday. (KGO)

by Leslie Brinkley
DUBLIN, Calif. --
A 10-year-old boy from San Francisco was taken to the hospital as a precaution after he slid off a waterslide at a new Dublin waterpark Saturday. He was treated for scrapes and then released.

The boy went down a new three story slide called the Emerald plunge. As he came down and got to the bottom of the slide he flew up and over the edge and rolled onto the concrete. That slide is now closed as is the blue slide next to it. They both have steep 80-degree drops.

This was the very first day this city owned water park was open. It's called "The Wave" and cost $43 million to build. Hundreds of other people stayed at the park Saturday afternoon, most of them unaware of the accident. They enjoyed the other four slides and the pools. The assistant city manager witnessed it all. "I was standing there. He seem to be shook but seemed to be OK. He immediately got up and went into the first aid room. He was assessed by staff and his parents were here," Linda Smith said.

The city of Dublin says the slides went through extensive testing and were just permitted yesterday. The manufacturer was on site Saturday, and will see if they need to add a weight requirement or adjust the pressure or flow of the water on the slide.
Related Topics:
newsslidechild injuredamusement parkbuzzworthycaught on cameracaught on tapeFremont
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea appears to launch another missile test
Merkel suggests Europe can't count on US and UK as much as in past
WATCH: NYPD officer has the moves - and isn't afraid to show it
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
More News
Top Stories
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Show More
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
More News
Top Video
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
More Video