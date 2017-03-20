FRESNO

Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget

EMBED </>More News Videos

Caltrans says the focus will be on moving electrical boxes and improving infrastructure along Highway 168 from Highway 180 in central Fresno up north to Shephard Avenue in Clovis. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Over $200 million in funding was awarded to 72 state highway projects from the California Transportation Commission.

Just over $3.6 million was awarded to Caltrans District 6 in the Central Valley last week.

"We did receive some money here in Fresno County for a project we are going to be doing on State Route 168 expected to get underway this summer," Cory Burkarth with Caltrans said.

Burkarth says the focus will be on moving electrical boxes and improving infrastructure along Highway 168 from Highway 180 in central Fresno up north to Shephard Avenue in Clovis.

Drivers will notice better lighting along the highway and on overhead road signs, a safety improvement for drivers and Caltrans workers.

"When they are working on the road, when they are changing out electrical equipment, when they are maintaining the roadways," Burkarth said. "Right now some of those assets are really close to the roadway, a little closer than we'd like them to be."

The improvements will move electrical boxes away from the highway. Caltrans says this will be a big safety improvement for its employees and it could save lives.

"And we want to make it safe for everybody and that's including the motorists themselves," Burkarth said. "So, if we can get our vehicles further off the side of the road than that makes it safe for the motorists as well."
Related Topics:
newsfresnocaltransFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Girl hit, killed by truck in Southeast Fresno
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
More fresno
NEWS
Newspaper executive allegedly stole Brady jersey
Key moments from hearing with FBI Director Comey
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
Spicer: Former campaign chairman had 'limited role'
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Fresno Teacher Assistant arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, police say
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Girl hit, killed by truck in Southeast Fresno
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
Show More
Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller dies at age 101
Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey recovered
Funding troubles may mean fewer DUI checkpoints in Fresno
Early morning fire at Fresno apartment burns man, displaces 12
Police: Two burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives' star
More News
Top Video
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Girl hit, killed by truck in Southeast Fresno
Teen dared to jump into croc-infested water
More Video