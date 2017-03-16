FRESNO COUNTY

Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said a teacher from Central High School West Campus was arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor.

The Sheriff's office said detectives received a report that 40-year-old Michael Dean Morton had been involved in a sexual relationship with a former student at Central High School West Campus.

Authorities said the activity took place in 2015 when the girl was 17-years-old and after she had graduated.

Detectives said none of the sexual activity between Morton and the victim took place on school grounds.

Central Unified School District has released the following statement saying, "Effective immediately, Mr. Morton is no longer an employee with Central Unified School District. We are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and will continue to do so through the course of its investigation."

Morton was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of unlawful sex with a minor. He has since bailed out of jail.

Authorities say there is a possibility that there are other victims out there who have not reported Morton's illegal activity. If you have any information please contact Detective Lorena Jimenez at (559) 600-8221 or call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
