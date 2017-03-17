KINGS COUNTY

Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader

ABC News will air a documentary on convicted cult killer Charles Manson. It includes clips from interviews at Corcoran State Prison which never aired before.

CORCORAN, CAlif. (KFSN) --
ABC News will air a documentary on convicted cult killer Charles Manson. It includes clips from interviews at Corcoran State Prison which never aired before.

Manson remains locked up here in the Valley for the 1969 murders of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

"Well, I'm a sound man. I'm a sound recordist," Kenny Kosar said. "And I was working production for ABC News, and we were headed off for Corcoran, Corcoran prison, to interview this man."

Kosar never forgot his moment with Manson.

"And as I'm putting the microphone on, he looks me in the eye and he says, 'Where are you from, boy?' and the hair on the back of my neck stood up," he said. "And I said, 'I'm from Los Angeles, sir."

The special includes previously unaired footage from an interview with Manson at Corcoran in the 1990s.

"They don't have mirrors where I'm at," Manson said.

"Oh really, so you never see yourself?" Diane Sawyer asked.

"Well yeah, they got funny little things," he replied. "So, you can get a close look a little bit there. Beard's getting long. How you doing?"

Chris Connelly of ABC News explained why, 48 years after the Tate-Labianca murders, the public remains fascinated by a now 82-year-old man who got others to commit murder for him.

"I just think he's this kind of the embodiment of this sort of pure evil that we rarely see in real life," he said.

We'll hear Manson talk a bit about his past.

"The only thing my mother taught me is everything she said was a lie," Manson said.

And could a failed rock n roll career have helped fuel Manson's rage?

"Charles Manson wrote a song that the Beach Boys recorded," Connelly said.

The ABC News 20-20 documentary, "Truth and Lies: The Family Manson" airs Friday at 9 p.m.
