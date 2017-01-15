TULARE COUNTY

CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Officers say the motorcyclist, a Visalia man in his 40s, was hit when a Toyota Camry pulled out in front of him. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Highway Patrol officers are looking for the driver who killed a motorcyclist in Tulare County.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 137 and Road 188 near Lindsay. Officers say the motorcyclist, a Visalia man in his 40s, was hit when a Toyota Camry pulled out in front of him.

Officers say he died instantly.

"The driver chose not to be responsible and stay at the scene," Sgt. Michael Donnelly with the CHP said. "Instead they cowardly fled. I can't say why someone would choose to flee the scene of a collision. It is unfortunate."

After the accident, the CHP says a truck ran off the road in an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcyclist lying in the street, but the driver in that crash is okay.
