FRESNO COUNTY

Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak

EMBED </>More News Videos

A gas leak forced people to evacuate the main floor at Chukchansi Gold Casino. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A gas leak forced people to evacuate the main floor at Chukchansi Gold Casino.

The gas leak happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Cal Fire received calls about the possible leak and a propane company also responded to the scene.

"We're not sure what the source of the smell was and it's rapidly dissipating. So I don't think they're not gonna be any long term effects," said Batt. Chief Jeff McCarroll, Cal Fire.

Four employees did complain of shortness of breath. They were treated at the scene and will be okay.

Customers were let back into the casino once it was declared safe.
Related Topics:
newschukchansi gold resort & casinogas leakfresno countyCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
More fresno county
NEWS
A timeline of Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia that cost him his job
Crews battle garage fire in Southwest Fresno
Russia-US relations 'maybe even worse' than Cold War: Kremlin spokesman
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
More News
Top Stories
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
Show More
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
Fresno State students vote no on fee to build new student union
What Rep. Devin Nunes and others are saying about the Russian probe
DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford
More News
Top Video
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
More Video