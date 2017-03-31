Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak

A gas leak forced people to evacuate the main floor at Chukchansi Gold Casino.The gas leak happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night. Cal Fire received calls about the possible leak and a propane company also responded to the scene."We're not sure what the source of the smell was and it's rapidly dissipating. So I don't think they're not gonna be any long term effects," said Batt. Chief Jeff McCarroll, Cal Fire.Four employees did complain of shortness of breath. They were treated at the scene and will be okay.Customers were let back into the casino once it was declared safe.