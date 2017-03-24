Cinderella Project gifts hundreds of dresses to Valley teens, just in time for prom

Marti Shirley and the Valley Health Team are living proof that fairy godmothers aren't just for fairy tales."It's fun to see the faces on these girls when they find the perfect dress," she said. "It's overwhelming. The way joy will bubble up in your heart."This is Shirley's second year bringing the Cinderella Project to Valley teens.Junior and senior girls from four high schools were able to gear up for a picture perfect prom night - personal stylists and all. They got to choose from more than 1,500 free dresses and accessories - close to 80 percent of which are brand new thanks to community support."We service so many children of the migrant community, and we know that sometimes those are those little extras that people can't afford," Shirley said."I couldn't even wait," Fabiola Madrigal from Kerman High School said. "I wanted this day to come to choose my dress for prom.""I mean it's my last year," student Evelyn Amador said. "You can only live this once and, so, yes, I'm really excited for it."Like any senior heading to prom, Amador wants her dress to be just as special as the evening planned."I like the sparkles," she said. "I like how it fits, it's just perfect - first pick, I got it."And no prom outfit is complete without hair and makeup from that Glam Squad, and Paul Mitchell offered them tips and tricks for their big night.As for taking a walk in Cinderella's glass slippers, no one's leaving theirs behind."We have a high heel clinic where we'll have a number of people assisting them in walking in high heels for the first time," Shirley said.They're lessons in safety and etiquette that are making sure the girls do more than look the part.