Clovis Police looking for at risk adult

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --Clovis Police are looking for a missing adult who is considered "at risk" because of medical conditions.
**At-Risk Missing Adult**— Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) June 9, 2017
57 year-old Dale White near @OldTownClovis-#NewsRelease - https://t.co/1cHqLIgdeV pic.twitter.com/LGKqCCkwi1
Dale White, 57-Year-old, walked away from his home near Barstow and Sunnyside just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. He is known to frequent the Old Town Clovis area.
If you have seen him or know where he is you should call 911.