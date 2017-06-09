FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis Police looking for at risk adult

Clovis Police are looking for a missing adult who is considered "at risk" because of medical conditions. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis Police are looking for a missing adult who is considered "at risk" because of medical conditions.


Dale White, 57-Year-old, walked away from his home near Barstow and Sunnyside just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. He is known to frequent the Old Town Clovis area.

If you have seen him or know where he is you should call 911.
FRESNO COUNTY
NEWS
Top Stories
Top Video
