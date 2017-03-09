KINGS COUNTY

Cold case murder suspect arrested after a standoff in Kings County

SWAT officers in Kings County arrested the second suspect in a cold case dating back two years. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
SWAT officers in Kings County arrested the second suspect in a cold case dating back two years.

Rolando Thomas is accused of taking part in the murder of Brandon Mims on February 12th of 2015. Mims was shot to death and his body was later found in a slough near Lemoore.

The other suspect, Ralph Waldo Jones, was taken into custody for Mim's murder in August of 2015.

Just after midnight, SWAT officers surrounded an area of 14th Avenue and Hume in Kings County where Thomas was suspected of being at the time. He was taken into custody.
