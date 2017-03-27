KINGS COUNTY

Crash near Hanford leaves two dead, including 13-year-old

Detectives said an SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and were hit by a pickup truck around 8:30 p.m. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are dead Monday night following a crash in Kings County, authorities said.

The crash happened on Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue near Hanford. Detectives said an SUV failed to yield at a stop sign and were hit by a pickup truck around 8:30 p.m.

Two people in the SUV were killed, including a 13-year-old boy, while the female driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victims has not been released, but authorities said they were from Corcoran.

Investigators say the driver of the truck may have been driving under the influence.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
