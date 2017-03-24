Crews break ground on state-of-the-art wellness center in Fowler

A new multi-million dollar health care center is coming to the Valley.It's a vision years in the making, and it's one step closer to reality following Friday's groundbreaking ceremony announcing a partnership between Valley Children's and Adventist Health to bring a 46,000 square foot wellness center to Fowler.The $35 million, state-of-the-art facility will sit on 16-acres near 10th and Fresno Streets and will be visible from Highway 99"I think people that see it will just be in awe of this facility," Adventist CEO Wayne Ferch said. "It's intentionally designed to impress and for people to go, 'Wow, this is a great place to receive care.'"Along with providing high-quality health care, the new center will offer a list of attractions for local families to enjoy - including a 4.5-acre community park that will be open to everyone."The park as part of this campus will be open to the community," Valley Children's CEO Todd Suntrapak said. "We will have organic farming and farmers markets - all kinds - wellness activities, outdoor yoga, and those types of things."Valley Children's and Adventist Health purchased the land back in 2014 and are splitting the $35 million price tag. This new specialty care center will also bring at least 55 new jobs to the area."I'm so excited about that the creation of new jobs," Fowler mayor David Cardenas said. "That's going to build our economy and also the businesses, people are going to come from maybe out of state. I only see this as a tremendous benefit in so many ways."The state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to open in December of 2018.