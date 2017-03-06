FRESNO

Dark history, even murder, may haunt Valentine's Day murder suspect

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mental institution may be the next stop for a Fresno man charged with beating a co-worker to death on Valentine's Day. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A mental institution may be the next stop for a Fresno man charged with beating a co-worker to death on Valentine's Day, and a dark history could be haunting the suspect.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Aaron Lopez for the murder of his co-worker, Outi Hicks, almost three weeks ago. But on Monday, the latest try to get him to enter a plea failed.

Before his hearing started and before the judge was even in the courtroom, Aaron Lopez completely lost control.

He cursed at courtroom staff. He sang the alphabet song, but in the wrong order, and he sang a song about shooting a sheriff's deputy. And when the judge did come into court, he mouthed off at him too.

"He had some issues when he was in the courtroom," said Judge Alvin Harrell III. "The Court excused him."

Defense attorney Gerald Schwab says his client is mentally incompetent right now, so psychiatrists will decide if he needs to go to a mental hospital. Schwab says things have gotten worse since the Fresno County jail put him into an isolated, safety cell -- but Lopez has bottled up a lot over the years.

"He has been through beyond horrible things in his life," Schwab says. "He's been through a lot as far as being a victim his whole life."

Lopez's family is no stranger to court. 23 years ago, when he was five years old, he was in the room when his younger sister was beaten to death.

His mother went to prison for letting it happen. Her boyfriend, Willard Hawkwing, is in prison for the murder. Lopez spent the rest of his childhood in the foster care system and Schwab says, he was a frequent victim of abuse.

"I've never seen anybody that's been through more trauma, more bad experiences than Aaron and you know, his meltdown today in court is basically evidence of that," Schwab said.

The defense attorney admits the troubling history doesn't excuse any violence Lopez may have committed, but it might help explain it.

He's also looking into whether Lopez might be not guilty by reason of insanity.
Related Topics:
newsmental healthhomicide investigationfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
Kids Day founder elated as Valley Children's fundraiser enters 30th year
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
More fresno
NEWS
House Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement plan
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
More News
Top Stories
House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul
Police searching for suspect after 16-year-old shot in Southwest Fresno
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
Judge sentences Hanford woman to prison for death of 2-year-old niece
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Gas line ruptures while county crews clean up homeless encampment
Show More
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
More News
Top Video
Local Islamic leader says revised travel ban will fuel extremism
20-year-old killed by fallen tree at Yosemite identified as contract employee
Authorities release details of deadly officer-involved shooting near Tachi Palace
Judge sentences Hanford woman to prison for death of 2-year-old niece
More Video