Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours

Two Clovis men have died and one was airlifted with major injuries after their car tumbled off Highway 168 and into a ravine.The disoriented sole survivor, identified as 24-year-old Jason Kirby of Clovis, told rescue crews the vehicle had gone over the cliff about eight days ago.However, investigators determined the men were down in the embankment for about 12 to 13 hours after leaving their houses in Clovis around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.The Fresno County Fire Department says the man who survived the crash has been airlifted with major injuries and say he was found pinned inside the truck a couple hundred yards from the road.The two men who died in the crash have not yet been identified, but the CHP says they were 19 and 20 years old.Authorities say the men were only discovered after a CAl FIRE truck driver noticed something down the embankment at about 11 a.m. Tuesday morning and notified a CHP officer up the road."When I arrived on scene, I thought I might have heard talking down the hill so then I came over here, I started yelling down into the canyon and I heard someone reply back to my yelling," CHP Officer Joel Williamson described.Investigators say they are investigating whether or not alcohol or drugs played a factor. It's not known why the men were traveling up the highway that night.Stay with ABC30 for updates.