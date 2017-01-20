Dos Palos police searching for victim's roommate in city's first homicide of the year

Dos Palos police say a call regarding a shooting came into the department around 6 a.m. Friday morning.When officers arrived to the 1900 block of South McDonald road, they found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.He died on scene. Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Humberto Cisneros.They say it appears to have started from an argument at the home. Both the suspect and victim were living at the home at the time of the homicide. Neighbors say it was shocking to wake up to the scene happening right next door.The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Omar Villafana."I got really scared because it's weird that it happened here," neighbor Vicky Navarro "This neighborhood is really, really good. We're always communicating to each other. When I was taking my son to school this morning, I saw that police is around there and my husband says someone got shot."The suspect was last seen on foot in a red hoodie, gray sweat pants and cowboy boots. Police say it's also likely he is still armed.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Dos Palos Police Department.