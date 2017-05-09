Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma

Police say one person is dead Monday after crashing their truck into a tree in Selma.Investigators got the call just after 7 p.m. It happened on Golden State just south of Highland Avenue. Eyewitnesses say the driver was swerving and speeding before it hit the tree and burst into flames.At this point, police say it is hard to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved.There is no word on the age or identity of the victim.Police say one person is dead Monday after crashing their truck into a tree in Selma.Investigators got the call just after 7 p.m. It happened on Golden State just south of Highland Avenue. Eyewitnesses say the driver was swerving and speeding before it hit the tree and burst into flames.At this point, police say it is hard to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved.There is no word on the age or identity of the victim.