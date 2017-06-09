FRESNO COUNTY

Driver in hit and run of local doctor posts vlog about how experience changed her life

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Brianna Sandoval spent only a day in the Fresno County Jail, but in a new post the self-admitted hit and run driver said she fell asleep at the wheel after leaving a live music venue last year.

"I got such an ugly feeling in my stomach that I was embarrassed and ashamed and I was such a coward and kept it a secret. I let this poor man's family, not knowing who it was and if they're going to get justice for him or anything like that."

Sandoval agreed to post videos and make a blog after meeting Dr. Dominic in person. She talked about the emotional conversation and his heart of forgiveness.



"He was really kind and sweet when we were talking and I don't deserve that. I was expecting him to yell and tell me all kinds of crazy things but he was so respectful."

The two met as part of a proceeding called restorative justice. The process reunites both parties to reach a mutual agreement on suitable punishment.

Dr. Dominic did not want jail time-- instead; he felt the best punishment was for Sandoval to document how the experience has changed her life.

Initially Sandoval admitted she lied, even to Fresno Police Officers who showed up at her work to question her.

"I didn't realize what was going on until I got into the Fresno County Jail and it all became real. I was getting fingerprinted."

Sandoval's attorney, Dan Bacon, said the process is proving therapeutic for her.

"It's haunted her for some period of time."

Bacon said Sandoval will always carry the burden of her actions. Not only that, the fact that the man she struck spends countless hours a week saving the lives of others as a trauma surgeon.

"She hit someone that was well known in the community and suffered gravely for it. It's not something that was just a minor little accident. Fortunately, he's made a very, very, good recovery, but still-- it was devastating," said Bacon.

Sandoval is set to be sentenced in July.
