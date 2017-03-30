KINGS COUNTY

DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford

We're getting our first look at the man accused in a deadly crash that killed a Kings County family. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Adalberto Carrillo, 42, has been charged with several felony counts. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Carrillo was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign on Monday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue -- hitting the SUV driven by 44-year-old Kristen Wimbley.

Her husband, 55-year-old Alphonso, and their 13-year-old son, Kyan, died at the scene. Kristen passed away a short time later at the hospital.
The family was returning to Corcoran from Kyan's basketball practice in Fresno when they were hit. Carrillo's bail is set at more than $900-thousand.
