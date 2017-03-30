DUI suspect identified in crash that killed three near Hanford

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1823240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kyan Wimbley, 13, and his father, 55-year-old Alphonso Wimbley, died at the scene while 44-year-old Krsiten Wimbley died later at the hospital.

Adalberto Carrillo, 42, has been charged with several felony counts. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Carrillo was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign on Monday night at the intersection of Highway 43 and Idaho Avenue -- hitting the SUV driven by 44-year-old Kristen Wimbley.Her husband, 55-year-old Alphonso, and their 13-year-old son, Kyan, died at the scene. Kristen passed away a short time later at the hospital.The family was returning to Corcoran from Kyan's basketball practice in Fresno when they were hit. Carrillo's bail is set at more than $900-thousand.