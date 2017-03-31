MERCED COUNTY

Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos

When a fire erupts you expect to see engines, hoses, and firefighters at your door. But on Santa Cruz Way Thursday in Los Banos police were the first to respond. (KFSN)

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
When a fire erupts you expect to see engines, hoses, and firefighters at your door. But on Santa Cruz Way Thursday in Los Banos police were the first to respond.

"It was absolutely critical, in my opinion, the officers saved lives today," said Fire Chief Tim Marrison, Los Banos Fire.

A 57-year-old grandmother and five-year-old boy were trapped in the back of the house as flames consumed the garage. Officers working nearby arrived in less than two minutes and dove in to help-- with no gear.

"I was concerned, because there was heavy smoke, heavy fire, and I wondered if somebody was still left in the home," said Commander Jason Hedden, Los Banos PD.

Commander Hedden and Chief Marrison both pulled up two minutes later. They said in a town with limited resources any extra help is crucial.

"We have two stations in town, both stations today were staffed with two people, so to be able to conduct rescue operations and fire attack simultaneously is very difficult," said Marrison.

Three officers suffered smoke inhalation-- they, along with the grandmother, were taken to a local hospital. By Thursday night, all three were released and in good spirits.

"They said that they all felt like they smoked a pack of 20 cigarettes," said Hedden.

First responders say these collaborations are a daily occurrence, but this rescue will definitely be a memorable.

This incident shows how critical teamwork can really be.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
