Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno

Many questions remain in the brutal murder of a pregnant mother killed Sunday morning, but her four-month-old baby lying next to her in bed was not injured.Late Monday, police revealed several people were in the bedroom when Amber Baker was shot to death and detectives are trying to track down every single one of them.In between packing up Baker's apartment, family members returned to the place where candles burned in honor of the pregnant mother whose murderer runs free.Amber was killed Sunday morning, her four-month baby boy was next to her. Family members are puzzled as to why she was targeted. She had been so happy after she recently received her tax refund."And she bought her car the night before," said Cassie Baker, who is Amber's sister. "And the only thing I can think of is that everybody could see that she had money. Everybody knew she got her taxes back. Honestly, that's the only thing I can think of because my sister was just too nice. She was too kindhearted, she loved everyone."She was shot in the upper body and died. Now investigators are questioning several others who were in the apartment around the time Amber was killed."The detectives are currently at the autopsy for the victim, trying to determine who was involved," Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department said. "A lot of people were here when we got here, and we've been working on the case since we got it that morning."Amber's father, Vance Baker, wants the person or people responsible for his daughter's death to be held accountable. He wants witnesses to come forward with honest answers for detectives."We're not a rich family, but we're rich with values and love and compassion," Vance said. "We believe that there's more good in this world than bad. We just got viciously attacked by the bad. Our main goal is to give my beautiful daughter justice."Investigators want the case solved too, and they are asking for tips from the public to solve the case. Detectives say it does not appear the victim was robbed.Amber was about six weeks pregnant.