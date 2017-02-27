FRESNO

Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police revealed several people were in the bedroom when Amber Baker was shot to death and detectives are trying to track down every single one of them. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Many questions remain in the brutal murder of a pregnant mother killed Sunday morning, but her four-month-old baby lying next to her in bed was not injured.

Late Monday, police revealed several people were in the bedroom when Amber Baker was shot to death and detectives are trying to track down every single one of them.

In between packing up Baker's apartment, family members returned to the place where candles burned in honor of the pregnant mother whose murderer runs free.

Amber was killed Sunday morning, her four-month baby boy was next to her. Family members are puzzled as to why she was targeted. She had been so happy after she recently received her tax refund.

"And she bought her car the night before," said Cassie Baker, who is Amber's sister. "And the only thing I can think of is that everybody could see that she had money. Everybody knew she got her taxes back. Honestly, that's the only thing I can think of because my sister was just too nice. She was too kindhearted, she loved everyone."

She was shot in the upper body and died. Now investigators are questioning several others who were in the apartment around the time Amber was killed.

"The detectives are currently at the autopsy for the victim, trying to determine who was involved," Lt. Joe Gomez with the Fresno Police Department said. "A lot of people were here when we got here, and we've been working on the case since we got it that morning."

Amber's father, Vance Baker, wants the person or people responsible for his daughter's death to be held accountable. He wants witnesses to come forward with honest answers for detectives.

"We're not a rich family, but we're rich with values and love and compassion," Vance said. "We believe that there's more good in this world than bad. We just got viciously attacked by the bad. Our main goal is to give my beautiful daughter justice."

Investigators want the case solved too, and they are asking for tips from the public to solve the case. Detectives say it does not appear the victim was robbed.

Amber was about six weeks pregnant.

click here for more information.
Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentpregnant womanhomicide investigationFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
FRESNO
Girl power to take over the Fresno Convention Center this weekend
Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Fresno
Pet supply store opens in North Fresno
Magnetic beauty masks
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
More fresno
NEWS
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Philadelphia Jewish community feels 'threatened' after gravestones toppled
Democrats to highlight a red state's success with Obamacare in response to Trump speech
Trump to propose 'historic' defense spending increase in budget blueprint
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 21 injured in California tour bus crash
Repair work on damaged gas pipeline in Kingsburg continues
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Fresno
President Trump's upcoming budget to ask for $54B increase in defense budget, White House says
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Show More
George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: "We all need answers"
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Fresno Police say officer forced to fire gun after being attacked by dogs
Body found near LA River in Los Feliz identified as missing 14-year-old boy
Why stars are wearing blue ribbons on Oscar red carpet
More News
Top Video
Merced Irrigation District taking precautions as Lake McClure nears capacity
Police are investigating a homicide in Downtown Fresno
Shooting at Central Fresno apartment leaves pregnant woman dead, family say
Hundreds line Tower District streets for Mardi Gras parade
More Video