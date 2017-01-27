FRESNO COUNTY

Farmworker Appreciation Day celebrated in Mendota

EMBED </>More News Videos

Dozens of people spent the day in Mendota where resources ranging from healthcare to education assistance were offered at the 14th annual Farmworker Appreciation Day. (KFSN)

By
MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County celebrated the 14th annual Farmworker Appreciation Day in Mendota Friday.

Vanessa Zepeda is a seasonal farm worker. When she isn't hard at work on the tomato or melon farms, she's hard at work at home.

"We have to make a living," she said. "We have kids, we have a house. We try to give our kids what we didn't get when we were younger."

Zepeda and her husband both work in agriculture while raising three children ranging in age from one to five.

"I get them ready for school, drop them off where I got to drop them off and go to work," she said.

Dozens like herself spent the day in Mendota where resources ranging from healthcare to education assistance were offered at the 14th annual Farmworker Appreciation Day.

"The main purpose is to educate the farmworkers," Oswaldo Coria with the Employment Development Department said. "Let them know about the services, but, not only the farmworkers, the employees too."

The EDD teamed up with Proteus for the day-long event aimed at thanking the rural communities in west Fresno County who work long and strenuous hours to put food on their tables and ours.

"We're here to take care of them, answer questions, provide free services, understand their needs and have a connection with the farm workers," Coria said.

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula came to show his support and pride in the Fresno County farmworking community. At a time of uncertainty for undocumented immigrants, many were comforted hearing Fresno County offers resources and protection from fraud.

"There are so many people out there that are taking money from hardworking farmworkers and promising the possibly of getting their green card, jobs, buying houses with no money down," Candelaria Caro of Proteus said.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countyfarmingMendota
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
Health officials headed to a Fresno County school district after student tests positive for TB
More fresno county
NEWS
Trump Pushes Voter Fraud Claim Citing Fringe Blogger
Trump Orders Suspension of All Refugees, Immigrants From Some Muslim Nations
Trump Called National Park Service Upset Over Inauguration Crowd Retweet
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
More News
Top Stories
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Show More
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
More News
Top Video
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
Fresno Humane Society telling pet owners to keep pets safe and dry during wet weather
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
More Video