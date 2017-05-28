Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in Fresno County that forced two people from their home.The fire broke out at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Floyd Avenue near Shields - northeast of Kerman. It was called out as a garage fire threatening a nearby home.Two people inside the home were evacuated.Firefighters say there were propane tanks and ammunition in the garage which presented challenges as they tried to put out the flames.No one was injured.Damage is estimated at $200,000.