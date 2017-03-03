FRESNO

Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated

The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in the area of Clinton and Cedar in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Fresno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home in the area of Clinton and Cedar in Central Fresno.

Investigators say residents are not being cooperative. They say the fire started in the back of the home where they found electrical wiring powering a shed in the back yard.

The fire triggered a PG&E outage to about five or six homes in the area of Millbrook and Kenmore Drive. PG&E is working to restore power as well as help with investigation.

