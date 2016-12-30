Flames engulf Northwest Fresno home

Fresno firefighters were on the scene of a house fire at San Madele near Palm and Barstow.Fire fighters said neighbors called and reported the fire after seeing it burning in the living room. Once firefighters arrived the fire had spread through the attic to the roof.Officials said they received information that the owners of the home no longer there. They also checked for anyone squatting in the home and found no one there.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.