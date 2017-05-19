Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges

According to Kings County Sheriff's Office, the former manager of the Kings SPCA has been arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges.Deputies said they were sent to the Kings SPCA for an embezzlement investigation. Deputies said they met with SPCA board members who said the shelter manager, Darlene Laboc, had been making unauthorized purchases over the course of the past three years.Using receipts and bank statements, Detectives were able to determine $3741.15 was spent on unauthorized purchases.Laboc was arrested and deputies say during questioning admitted to some of the purchases.Laboc's bail has been set at $20,000.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.