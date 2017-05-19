KINGS COUNTY

Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Kings County Sheriff's Office, the former manager of the Kings SPCA has been arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges.

Deputies said they were sent to the Kings SPCA for an embezzlement investigation. Deputies said they met with SPCA board members who said the shelter manager, Darlene Laboc, had been making unauthorized purchases over the course of the past three years.

Using receipts and bank statements, Detectives were able to determine $3741.15 was spent on unauthorized purchases.

Laboc was arrested and deputies say during questioning admitted to some of the purchases.

Laboc's bail has been set at $20,000.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newskings countyembezzlementarrestSPCALemoore
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
KINGS COUNTY
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Authorities investigate a homicide in Lemoore
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones
More kings county
NEWS
Man subdued after incident on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
President Trump embarks on first foreign trip as crisis unfolds at home
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
1-year-old boy abducted by father in San Francisco found safe
More News
Top Stories
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
1-year-old boy abducted by father in San Francisco found safe
Man files lawsuit against Visalia car dealership, alleging fraud
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 70 percent contained
Bust of a Fresno smoke shop will help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office buy new helicopter
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Fresno Doctor doesn't want jail time for hit and run driver who critically injured him
Show More
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
Jury in Keith Foster trial goes home for the weekend
$6.8M in 'synthetic heroin' seized in Fresno County drug bust
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos