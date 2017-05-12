MERCED COUNTY

Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge

EMBED </>More Videos

According to a police report, former St. Joseph's Catholic Church pastor Robert Gamel claimed the inappropriate photos were old and he was meaning to get rid of them. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Robert Gamel's appearance in court was brief Friday, but during that time he pleaded not guilty after being found with child porn again.

"The allegations do include possession of illicit material again in that new complaint as well," prosecuting attorney Travis Colby told the court.

Gamel was arrested back in April for violating his probation. He faces a charge of possession of child pornography with a prior conviction. He was a priest at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos.

Gamel was arrested for having images of an underage parishioner in 2014 and then sentenced for the crime last year in March. According to the report from the probation department, officers found a single large envelope with three images of a young male fully nude.

The report states the images were printed on what appeared to be papers from a church as the opposite side contained a header titled "born the king of angels" as well as mass schedules.

"When offenses involve violation of the public trust," Colby said. "We take that very seriously in our office."

The report also states the images were of the same child from Gamel's previous arrest. It also states that Gamel explained to officers that the photographs were old and he was meaning to get rid of them.

Action News did ask Gamel's defense attorney for comment, but he declined to speak with us.

Gamel is due back in court for his preliminary hearing in June.
Related Topics:
newsmerced countypriest sex abuseLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Dozens arrested in Merced gang sweep
North Valley woman gives birth to baby weighing more than 13 pounds
Experts warn of influx of pests and insects across Valley after wet winter
Merced city leaders hoping to fix low apartment vacancy rate by building more apartments
More merced county
NEWS
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
US security officials meet to discuss global cyberattack using leaked NSA tools
More News
Top Stories
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Ohio boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Show More
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno
2 of Fresno's most prolific car thieves in custody
More News
Top Video
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Today's Top Stories
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
More Video