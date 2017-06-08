FRESNO

Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180

An accident occurred on Highway 180 and Brawley involving a Fresno County Sheriff's Department vehicle. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An accident occurred on Highway 180 and Brawley involving a Fresno County Sheriff's Department vehicle.

A Fresno County Sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop and his car was partially in the number two lane when a Ford F-150 came and crashed into the back of it.


There are no injuries and the CHP said it appears the Ford was at fault.

There won't be any charges and there were no drugs or alcohol involved according to the CHP.
