Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home

A Fresno family of six is still waiting on home repairs after suffering major water damage they say was caused by a construction company working across the street.The family continues to clean up the mess left by last month's flood, and many of their belongings were destroyed by water damage."I'm not asking for extra money or anything, just get me back to where I was. That's all I've been asking them," homeowner Sonia Minjarez said.Minjarez just wants her house back. She says her home is no longer livable after it was destroyed last month when nearby construction crews began pumping hoses of water toward her house and blocked drains with sandbags during the last heavy rain storm.Gushing water quickly filled her home and destroyed everything from clothes to furniture."I'm frustrated with the whole situation already," she said. "I'm not telling you cash me out a certain percentage or whatever. I'm just telling you to fix my home how I had it. Get me all my belongings back and that's it."The City of Fresno sent crews to the home on East Olive Avenue to remove all the soggy carpet and damaged drywall, but according to Minjarez that was three weeks ago and no one has been back since to finish the job.Open drywall stands down to the studs and cement floors where carpet once laid. The city has provided her family with a free hotel stay during the process, but Minjarez says that's not enough for her family of six."Living in a hotel was okay in the beginning, but now it's like we want to go home, you know it's just bad," Minjarez said.Action News reached out to the City of Fresno for comment and spokesman Mark Standriff issued this:"We appreciate the patience our residents have shown as we work together to expedite the cleanup process."Four children live in the home and one of their teachers has started a GoFundMe account for the family.