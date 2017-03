Fire crews this morning are looking into what sparked a car fire in Central Fresno.The fire started just after 11 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Saginaw and Crystal. Fresno fire crews arrived to find a car burning inside a carport.Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before the flames reached the home. There was some minor damage to the roof of the home, but the residents were able to go back into their home.