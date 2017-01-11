Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180

The suspected getaway driver in a Central Fresno robbery is under arrest.Investigators said Christopher Arreola and an accomplice tried to rob a 7- Eleven store last month.Wednesday, as the suspects were being monitored by an undercover unit, they tried to run from police. The chase ended at Highway 180 near Cedar when they tried to ditch the car and run into a nearby residential area.The driver was found hiding in an attic in a Southeast Fresno home. He apologized for running from the car.Both suspects are now in police custody.