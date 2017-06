Cody Henson is now in custody following a chase that ended in the Tower District Friday night.Investigators say Henson was trying to get away from Fresno County Sheriff's deputies by climbing onto the roof of a home near Olive and Safford.Details into how the pursuit began are still unknown, but Henson was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges including auto theft and making criminal threats.His bail was set at $278,000.