FRESNO

Fresno Police ask public for help in finding missing woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Priscilla Garza, 24, has been missing since June 1. And two weeks ago, her car was burned in front of her home, but police aren't sure if the two incidents are related. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Investigators say the last time anyone heard from 24-year-old Priscilla Garza was back on June 1. They say she called her mother from a blocked number saying she was going to turn herself in for several outstanding warrants.

Back on May 26, Garcia's car was torched in front of her home, and investigators say her boyfriend was later arrested for the car fire.

It's unclear if the incident is related to her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 610-7000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentmissing womanfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
'Knitted Knockers' helping breast cancer survivors across California
Hundreds of bikers ride in honor of fallen Fresno County Sheriff's deputy
Two arrested for copper wire theft at Fulton Mall
Fresno police arrest suspect after pursuit through Tower District
19-year-old man goes missing in Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Two arrested for copper wire theft at Fulton Mall
Fresno police arrest suspect after pursuit through Tower District
19-year-old man goes missing in Fresno
13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron
More News
Top Stories
Highway 41 shut down in Madera County due to 1,000-acre grass fire
13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron
Two arrested for copper wire theft at Fulton Mall
Adam West, known as TV's "Batman" in the 1960s, dies at 88
Fresno police arrest suspect after pursuit through Tower District
19-year-old man goes missing in Fresno
Authorities investigating shooting that leaves 14-year-old boy dead
Show More
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Lemoore police arrest stabbing suspects moments after resident reports suspicious person at door
Teachers union and Fresno Unified going into mediation as contract negotiations continue
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with mail truck near Easton
Driver in hit and run of local doctor posts vlog about how experience changed her life
More News
Top Video
13-year-old arrested for murder of teenager in Huron
Highway 41 shut down in Madera County due to 1,000-acre grass fire
Two arrested for copper wire theft at Fulton Mall
Fresno police arrest suspect after pursuit through Tower District
More Video