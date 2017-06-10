Fresno Police ask public for help in finding missing woman

Fresno Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.Investigators say the last time anyone heard from 24-year-old Priscilla Garza was back on June 1. They say she called her mother from a blocked number saying she was going to turn herself in for several outstanding warrants.Back on May 26, Garcia's car was torched in front of her home, and investigators say her boyfriend was later arrested for the car fire.It's unclear if the incident is related to her disappearance.Anyone with information is asked to call (559) 610-7000.