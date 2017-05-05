Fresno Police investigating fatal hit and run in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened at Thorne and Atchison near Edison High School.
Police say a man traveling east on Atchison on a motorized bicycle was hit by a car traveling southbound on Thorne.
Officers say the man on the bicycle may have run the stop sign.
The man who was hit was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The car then took off and police currently do not have a description of the car.
Police are hoping someone with surveillance video or information comes forward.
