Fresno Police investigating fatal hit and run in Southwest Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened at Thorne and Atchison near Edison High School.Police say a man traveling east on Atchison on a motorized bicycle was hit by a car traveling southbound on Thorne.Officers say the man on the bicycle may have run the stop sign.The man who was hit was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.The car then took off and police currently do not have a description of the car.Police are hoping someone with surveillance video or information comes forward.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.