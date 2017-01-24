Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call

A Fresno Police officer crashed into another car in Clovis while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.The Clovis Police Department said the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when the officer drove through a red light at Willow and Nees Avenues just before 4 p.m. The police cruiser slammed into a car that continued through the intersection.The officer and the passengers of the other car, including two children, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.The intersection is closed off while the Clovis Police Department investigates who was at fault.Stay with ABC30 for updates.