CLOVIS

Fresno Police officer crashes in Clovis while responding to call

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Clovis Police Department said the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when the officer drove through a red light at Willow and Nees Avenues. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno Police officer crashed into another car in Clovis while responding to a call Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Clovis Police Department said the officer was responding to a call with lights and sirens on when the officer drove through a red light at Willow and Nees Avenues just before 4 p.m. The police cruiser slammed into a car that continued through the intersection.

The officer and the passengers of the other car, including two children, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed off while the Clovis Police Department investigates who was at fault.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentcrashclovis police departmentClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CLOVIS
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Man dies after crashing into power pole in Clovis
Clovis Unified crews made sure schools are prepared for the coming storm
Clovis woman blames city for home flooding during storm
Progress marches on as news homes spring up throughout a growing Clovis
More clovis
NEWS
Trump Moves to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Fall of TPP Signals New Era for American Trade
2 Unsubstantiated Claims Made by Trump Since He Became President
More News
Top Stories
One person detained after house fire in Central Fresno
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
Pittsburgh police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder
US sent $221 million to Palestinians
Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.
Show More
Trump signs executive actions to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Kansas man admits to robbing bank to escape wife
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
EXCLUSIVE: Firefighters caring for 3 children left at Texas station
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
More News
Top Video
Fresno business owners complain of piling garbage around high-speed rail property
Fresno State president announces new focus and venue for arts and humanities program
Police say suspect holds bank employee hostage during botched robbery in Northwest Fresno
Local gym helping people work out while teaching life saving skills
More Video