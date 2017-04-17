Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities have found the body of a Fresno State professor reported missing last week.
Bradley Hufft, 59, was found dead inside his car. Hufft was a Coarsegold native and longtime musical educator, concert promoter, and composer.
He also is known on the Fresno restaurant scene having worked as a bartender and restaurant owner. He was reported missing last Wednesday and his body was found the following day.
No word yet on the cause of death.
A small tribute to Hufft is now at his office at Fresno State. Students are remembering with roses placed right outside his door.