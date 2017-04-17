Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold

Authorities have found the body of a Fresno State professor reported missing last week.Bradley Hufft, 59, was found dead inside his car. Hufft was a Coarsegold native and longtime musical educator, concert promoter, and composer.He also is known on the Fresno restaurant scene having worked as a bartender and restaurant owner. He was reported missing last Wednesday and his body was found the following day.No word yet on the cause of death.A small tribute to Hufft is now at his office at Fresno State. Students are remembering with roses placed right outside his door.