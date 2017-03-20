NEWS

Fresno Teacher Assistant arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, police say

21-year-old Andreas Perez-Esteban

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say they have arrested 21-year-old Andreas Perez-Esteban, a teacher assistant at Fresno Unified, after family members notified police of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Police say Perez-Esteban made incriminating statements during their interview with him.

Perez-Esteban was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The Fresno Unified School District has issued the following statement:

"Thursday evening, Fresno Unified School District was made aware of an allegation regarding inappropriate conduct by a teacher's aide at Olmos Elementary School. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and investigated which ultimately led to this person's arrest. The teacher's aide comes to us through a community partnership and is not a Fresno Unified employee. Despite that fact, it is extremely upsetting to hear of the allegations being made. The allegations involve a single student and at this time we have no reason to think any other students were impacted. Fresno Unified does not take this incident lightly as it detracts from the work being done by thousands around the district to provide students a safe place to learn. "

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
