SOCIETY

Friends and family bid final goodbye to former ABC30 anchor John Wallace

EMBED </>More News Videos

The legacy he leaves behind extends far beyond journalism, and John was a humble guy who never ran out of causes to support. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
We said goodbye Monday to former Action News anchor John Wallace who was a friend and mentor to many of us.

Wallace passed away a week ago at the age of 71. The legacy he leaves behind extends far beyond journalism, and John was a humble guy who never ran out of causes to support.

For much of his life, Wallace's wife Cheri and kids had to share him with Valley viewers and so many organizations.

Wallace was eulogized at People's Church as everyone's personal cheerleader 24/7, he was always on because he was a popular news anchor and familiar face in the community.

"But life forced him to flip the off switch the last 10 years," his son-in-law Trent Dilfer explained. "For so many people, that probably felt that the last 10 were the hardest. What I think we want you to know, from a family's perspective, they were the richest."

Wallace died at the age of 71 from complications of COPD. Colleagues remember the hand-written and typed words of encouragement which later became Facebook messages.

Wallace knew the impact a note can have. He kept one sent by a kid named David Carmichael when John moved to Fresno.

"I am 9-and-a-half years old, but I think you do the news better than anybody," said Paul Loeffler, reading the letter. "You have a beautiful voice. I don't know how much money you're making for doing the news, but you should get a raise."

Johm Wallace-Franzman shortened his name professionally when he broke into broadcasting in the Bay Area.

"He shows up for a radio gig and they say, 'What's your name?' He says, 'John Franzman,' and they said that doesn't sound right," pastor Brad Bell with The Well said. "'What's your middle name?' And he said, 'Well, Wallace. That's it.'"

Wallace anchored at KFSN-TV between 1975 and 1987 and helped Action News soar to new heights. He raised the bar high for everyone in the industry.

For over 25 years, Wallace has worked closely with the Westcare Foundation, a nonprofit which serves those dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Westcare plans to name a new facility after John.
Related Topics:
newssocietyfuneralfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Thousands complete California Classic in Downtown Fresno
Central Unified students honored at Janessa Ramirez Scholarship Dinner
Comic fans flock to FresCon Comic Convention at Fresno State
Fresno man with inoperable brain tumors crosses California Classic off bucket list
More society
NEWS
White House, Republicans trying to revive Obamacare repeal in new talks
Man killed after mobile home flips as storms batter the South
Trump campaign advisor Carter Page targeted by Russian spies
Death toll rises to 273 as aid begins to arrive in disaster-struck Colombia
More News
Top Stories
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
Kings Co triple-fatal DUI suspect pleads not-guilty
Fresno CHP officers emphasize safety during Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Blast on Russian subway kills 9; 2nd bomb is defused
Show More
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
Strong earthquake strikes in Botswana, Africa
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
3 dead after boiler explosion
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 04/03/17
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
Central Valley SPCA plans to file charges with DA after rescuing mauled dog
More Video