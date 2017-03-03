FRESNO

Friends and family hold vigil for homeless man killed in Fresno

More News Videos

Roy Valdez, 50, was killed on Monday and police have few leads. Valdez is the fourth homeless person to be killed in Fresno in just six weeks. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Family and friends gathered Friday night around the spot where 50-year-old Roy Valdez slept before he was killed.

It's not far from where a passerby found his body in Downtown Fresno on Monday morning. His sister, Rosemary Valdez says her family tried to get him off the streets for years but it's where he felt most comfortable.

She believes he may have suffered from a mental illness, but says he always kept to himself. At the time of his vigil, Fresno police didn't have any leads on who killed Valdez.

"Somebody please help find the person that did this to him," said Valdez' sister Rosemary. "So, we can have some closure. This was a senseless act."

Valdez is the fourth homeless person to be killed in just six weeks. Police don't believe the cases are connected.
