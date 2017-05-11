Friends identify Lemoore's first homicide victim of 2017 as Wanya Jones

Robert Mckinney says it still hasn't set in yet, that his close friend, Wanya Jones is gone. He says the teenager, was loving, giving, and full of life-- a life that ended too soon."There is no reason why a 16-year-old should die in any circumstances, any circumstances, and justice needs to happen," Mckinney said. "There's no reason for that. No parent should have to bury their child, ever."Lemoore Police say they responded to a stabbing call at Westberry Square apartments at around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. There, they found an unresponsive teen with stab wounds in an apartment bedroom. They tried to save his life, but Wanya later died at Adventist Medical Center.Police are not releasing many details about this homicide investigation, their first of the year. They do say they are following active leads, but have not made any arrests.We spoke with Mckinney after he visited with Wanya's family Thursday afternoon."They are very, very, very heartbroken, nobody knows how to react," Mckinney said.They didn't want to speak on camera, and Mckinney says their emotions are high. He offered to help them with anything they need during the difficult time."The family doesn't deserve to have to go through the pain and heartbreak of losing a child, a brother, a nephew," he said. "I can't imagine what they're going through but all I can say is that they want justice and peace."Mckinney says Wanya had a lot of friends, but put family first. He loved music and basketball, and had a laugh that could make others laugh, with an equally contagious smile."I'm going to miss his laugh, and I'm going to miss his smile, he had a great smile," Mckinney said.