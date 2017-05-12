U.S. & WORLD

Hackers launch massive, global ransomware cyber attack

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 16 U.K. hospitals were hit and more than 75,000 computers were affected worldwide, and a local tech expert says this is one unlike most of the attacks he's seen. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A large-scale cyberattack paralyzed companies in almost every corner of the world Friday - demanding ransom from owners in exchange for locked files.

More than a dozen hospitals and companies, including FedEx, were hit. Monitors at BCT Consulting track the number of malicious attacks around the world. As of Friday evening, there were so many, the computer monitor froze.

"I think it would be safe to assume that World War III-style attacks were taking place throughout the web," Brandon Griggs with the company said.

Griggs is the director of technical support and says this wave of cyber attacks is one of the largest, most organized he's seen. The ransomware infects machines, locks them by encrypting data, and then extorts money to let users back in.

"What is typically the case, they will hold it ransom for a certain number of days, demand money for it, and if they don't get it they delete your files," he said.

At least 16 U.K. hospitals were hit and more than 75,000 computers were affected worldwide. BCT consulting hasn't didn't have any customers report problems Friday but says previous waves pushed California businesses to the verge of bankruptcy.

"Many companies have gone out of business," Griggs warned. "We've seen police departments locked up, can't process records that need to be done, doctors-patient information at hospitals."

In most cases, the software infects computers through links or attachments in phishing emails. Experts say don't click on those links, ensure security updates are installed and regularly back up your data.

"Businesses absolutely have to have offsite backups," Griggs said. "It's a daily occurrence that people called us and said, 'We need backups, our data was infected.'"

The investigation into the malware is just starting, but experts say cyber attacks like this one will only grow worse and more sophisticated with time.

If your computer is infected, unplug it, turn the power off, then call a professional. This way, it won't spread to additional computers on the same server.
Related Topics:
newsfresnou.s. & worldcyberattackFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Heroin epidemic causes spike in hepatitis C
Ohio boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Watch Fiona the hippo grow!
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
More News
Top Stories
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Sunnyside man claims paranoia led to murder of fiancee
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Show More
Fresno family still looking for help weeks after flooding damages home
Ohio boy, 8, bullied at school days before killing himself
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
More News
Top Video
Fresno County crews train for high-risk, night time rescues ahead of swim season
Mom of 21-year-old killed in Visalia hit-and-run speaks out
Former Fresno Deputy Police Chief Keith Foster prepares to speak in own defense
Former Los Banos priest pleads not guilty to second child pornography charge
More Video