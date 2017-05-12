Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The hearing for Kori Muhammad has been continued until June 1st because the psychological evaluation is not complete.
Shooting Spree suspect Kori Muhammad appeared in court with a new attorney on Friday. During the hearing, Muhammad was very vocal -- shouting and rolling his eyes.
Muhammad is accused of killing 58-year-old David Jackson, 37-year-old Mark Gassett and 34-year-old Zackary Randalls, who was in his PG&E work truck nearby when he was gunned down. He is also accused of killing Motel 6 security guard, Carl Williams, a week prior to the shooting spree incident.
Police are labeling the shootings hate crimes as Muhammad claimed he was out to kill white men.
