Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide early Friday after a body was discovered in front of a Central Fresno business, the department said.They said a woman was found dead near Blackstone and Pine Avenues around 3 a.m. Police have not revealed the victim's identity or how they died.A southbound lane of Blackstone Avenue is closed while detectives investigate what happened.Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance video for suspect information.Stay with ABC30 for updates.