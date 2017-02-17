Homicide investigation underway in Central Fresno after body found

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide early Friday after a body was discovered in front of a Central Fresno business, the department said.
They said a woman was found dead near Blackstone and Pine Avenues around 3 a.m. Police have not revealed the victim's identity or how they died.
A southbound lane of Blackstone Avenue is closed while detectives investigate what happened.
Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby surveillance video for suspect information.
