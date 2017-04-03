CALIFORNIA

Human leg found attached to a cinder block while searching for missing woman in Whiskeytown Lake

Bridge Jacobs (left) and Philip Jacobs (right) (Shasta County Sheriff's Office)

REDDING, Calif. --
Divers found a human leg attached to a cinder block and other body parts at a lake in Northern California, and authorities believe the remains may belong to a missing woman.

The body parts were found Friday and Saturday at a spot in Shasta County's Whiskeytown Lake where witnesses said they saw Bridget Jacobs' ex-husband the evening of March 19, the day before the 38-year-old woman was reported missing, the Redding Record Searchlight reported Sunday (http://bit.ly/2o0kcW9 ).

Jacobs' ex-husband, 56-year-old Philip Jacobs, told deputies that his ex-wife's death was an accident and that she died after charging at him and falling down stairs, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said.

Philip Jacobs, who holds a nurse practitioner license, said he did not give her medical aid or call for assistance, authorities said. He also told detectives he kept his ex-wife's body for four days at a home before dumping it in the lake.

Their marriage lasted eight months and ended Dec. 7. Both also had requested temporary restraining orders against each another, according to court records.

Philip Jacobs was arrested last Tuesday and booked into Shasta County jail.

Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jackson said it doesn't appear the body parts were separated because of natural decomposition. "We don't know what type of tools or instruments were used at this time. That would be something for the coroner's office to determine later next week," Jackson said.

Divers suspended their search over the weekend because of windy conditions and the lake's poor water clarity.
Related Topics:
newscaliforniabody part foundRedding
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
Home builders say proposed CA bill would drive up Central Valley housing costs
Survey: 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving
Missing Watsonville cat turns up 4 years later in Toronto, Canada
More california
NEWS
10 killed in train car explosion in St. Petersburg
Witness: Driver in deadly crash with church bus was texting
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
St. Petersburg, Russia, subway blast kills 10, injures 50
More News
Top Stories
St. Petersburg, Russia, subway blast kills 10, injures 50
Former ABC30 anchor John Wallace to be remembered at Memorial Service
6 injured in 3 vehicle crash on SB HWY 99 near Ashlan
Fresno pit bull rescued after being mauled by other dogs
Highway 46 crash leaves two from Coalinga dead, police say
President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms
With warming weather, Millerton Lake rangers remind visitors of best ways to stay safe
Show More
Witness: Driver in deadly crash with church bus was texting
Good Samaritans rescue family after suspected DUI crash in Tulare County
Family of 12 displaced after fire breaks out at Southwest Fresno home
Fresno woman allegedly stabbed by own son inside home
Woman told to stop calling 911 found fatally shot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Russian subway station kills at least 10
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
More Photos