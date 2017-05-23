HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2027420" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.

Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway.According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. They said at this point it is unclear what is on fire, however video of the area shows at least one building adjacent to the AM PM Gas Station appears to be burning.Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as more information becomes available.