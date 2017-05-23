MERCED COUNTY

HWY 99 south closed in Atwater after overturned tanker causes large fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 is closed at Westside Boulevard after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway.
EMBED More News Videos

A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.



According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. They said at this point it is unclear what is on fire, however video of the area shows at least one building adjacent to the AM PM Gas Station appears to be burning.
EMBED More News Videos

A large fire is burning near Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater.


Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsfiremerced countyAtwater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Cal Fire crews train in anticipation of busy fire season
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
More merced county
NEWS
What we know about deadly bombing in Manchester
Police identify Manchester attacker as 22-year-old
Concerts, other soft targets remain vulnerable to attack, experts say
Acts of kindness follow Manchester explosion
More News
Top Stories
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Show More
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Construction ramps up on Manchester Center renovation
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
Firefighters and construction workers try to stay cool during triple digit weather
More News
Top Video
22 dead, 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
More Video