FRESNO COUNTY

Immigration order leaves Los Banos family stranded in Africa

EMBED </>More News Videos

The family is from Yemen, one of the seven countries where immigration to the U.S. is suspended. The father is a U.S. Citizen, but his 12-year-old daughter has a Yemeni passport. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Los Banos father and daughter are among the hundreds stranded overseas because of the new executive order.

The family is from Yemen, one of the seven countries where immigration to the U.S. is suspended. The father is a U.S. Citizen, but his 12-year-old daughter has a Yemeni passport.

They had to wait seven years before securing a visa Thursday, and the family was set to fly from Djibouti Saturday but was not allowed to board the plane.

Their immigration lawyer says the family is now stuck in an east Africa hotel.

"It's frustrating," lawyer Katy Lewis said. "We are trying to get a solution now, but it shows how overboard this order was. Clearly, there's no security concern for a 12-year-old child."

The father is the manager of a local Los Banos store and is the primary source of income for his family.

His lawyer says it's too dangerous for them to go back to Yemen.
Related Topics:
newsimmigrationdonald trumpmerced countyLos Banos
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Authorities investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Huron
Selma police investigating overnight shooting
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
California Chrome preps for one last race before retirement
Farmworker Appreciation Day celebrated in Mendota
More fresno county
NEWS
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
Authorities investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Huron
Fresno church holds support panel for immigrants, Muslims
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
Authorities investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Huron
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Suspect shot by Fresno police after allegedly charging officer with knife
Armenian ambassador to US visits Fresno State
Police suspect alcohol in deadly Visalia crash
Show More
Selma police investigating overnight shooting
Firefighter hurt battling fire in Downtown Fresno
IMMIGRATION REFORM: Is America safer?
Governor Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
More News
Top Video
Hundreds march near Fresno Yosemite International Airport to protest Trump order
Bus driver involved in fiery Tulare County crash dies weeks later
Suspect shot by Fresno police after allegedly charging officer with knife
Police suspect alcohol in deadly Visalia crash
More Video