In wake of shooting rampage, Fresno community leaders meet to tackle city's race relations

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Kori Muhammad's shooting rampage was motivated by his hatred of white people.On Thursday, church leaders across Fresno sat down to have a meaningful conversation about race. In his videos, Muhammad called for black warriors to rise and he referred to white people as "devils."Religious leaders took steps to reclaim the streets of Central Fresno in the wake of Tuesday's violence. They literally walked the path of a killer in reverse to heal the pain.Pastor D.J. Criner believes the suspect suffered from mental illness, and he hopes his black and white brothers remember that the only color that matters is the red blood running through our veins."I really don't want us to get to a point where we are isolating this because of an issue and incident that has not struck nationally, but locally," he said.Pastor Criner says it's important people see life over color. He says they will continue praying for the victims' families as well as for the suspect to see the error of his ways.