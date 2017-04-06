FRESNO COUNTY

Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Charlie Smith ambushed and stabbed a correctional officer who was serving him dinner at the Fresno County Jail in March of 2016.

"Inmate was able to push open the door, push away the food cart and immediately, he's on the C-O," Sheriff Mims said.

The attack was captured on camera.

Smith is a career criminal who has served time for carjacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was about to be transferred to Wasco State Prison to serve two years and eight months for a felony gun charge when he attacked the correctional officer.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countyattempted murderFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Clovis Unified holding Parents Academy to help parents talk to their kids about depression
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
More fresno county
NEWS
White House, Pentagon discussing possible military action against Syria; Assad's future uncertain
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
Sarin gas used in Syria chemical attack, Turkey says
What to know about sarin gas suspected in Syria attack
More News
Top Stories
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Show More
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
Clinton overpass on Highway 99 in Fresno to close for 6 months
2 injured in Southwest Fresno house fire
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos