Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years

Charlie Smith ambushed and stabbed a correctional officer who was serving him dinner at the Fresno County Jail in March of 2016."Inmate was able to push open the door, push away the food cart and immediately, he's on the C-O," Sheriff Mims said.The attack was captured on camera.Smith is a career criminal who has served time for carjacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was about to be transferred to Wasco State Prison to serve two years and eight months for a felony gun charge when he attacked the correctional officer.